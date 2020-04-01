City Council member Ray Mueller to host virtual office hours on April 4

On Saturday morning April 4, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, City Council member Ray Mueller will be having City Council Office Hours online on Facebook,to answer any questions neighbors have regarding the City of Menlo Park and County of San Mateo’s response to Covid-19, as well as any others questions people may have generally about the City.

He requests that you send questions in advance, by emailing [email protected], or posting them on the Facebook page.

“I would greatly appreciate if you would try to get your questions to me by Friday mid-afternoon, in case I need time to research the answers,” he says. I also will try to answer text messages on the side of Facebook Live. This is my first time using technology for this purpose, so please excuse me if I have any technical difficulties the first time.

You can participate in the office hours by going to the new Facebook page.