- Ask them if they need specific things like toilet paper and share what you have.
- Note if they fail to pick up their newspapers or put out their recycle bins and call them to see if they are ok.
- Offer to shop for them if they are in a vulnerable/high risk group.
- Hold virtual meals/happy hours.
- Gather out front at 5:oo pm or other set time to sing a song/play an instrument.
- Add to this list and share it with others!
How to help your neighbors during the current shelter in place
Previous post: San Mateo County launches new COVID-19 information portal
{ 0 comments… add one now }