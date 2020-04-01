How to help your neighbors during the current shelter in place

by Peter Carpenter on April 1, 2020

  1. Ask them if they need specific things like toilet paper and share what you have.
  2. Note if they fail to pick up their newspapers or put out their recycle bins and call them to see if they are ok.
  3. Offer to shop for them if they are in a vulnerable/high risk group.
  4. Hold virtual meals/happy hours.
  5. Gather out front at 5:oo pm or other set time to sing a song/play an instrument.
  6. Add to this list and share it with others!

Tagged as: COVID-19, Neighborhoods

