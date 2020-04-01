San Mateo County launches new COVID-19 information portal

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 1, 2020

Thanks to Menlo Park City Council Member Betsy Nash for alerting InMenlo about this new tool.

San Mateo County is partnering with Zonehaven on COVID-19 information portal. Every address (home and business) is located in a single “Public Safety Zone.” Public Safety Zones allow cities and counties to share information on a local level.

Currently all Public Safety Zones in the County are under a “Shelter in Place” order.

Enter your address to access regional and local information regarding status of the order and key resources available to you and the community.

Mary Ergas April 1, 2020 at 11:00 am

This is fantastic. Everything you need to know in one place. Thank you for creating this.

