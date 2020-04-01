San Mateo County launches new COVID-19 information portal

Thanks to Menlo Park City Council Member Betsy Nash for alerting InMenlo about this new tool.

San Mateo County is partnering with Zonehaven on COVID-19 information portal. Every address (home and business) is located in a single “Public Safety Zone.” Public Safety Zones allow cities and counties to share information on a local level.

Currently all Public Safety Zones in the County are under a “Shelter in Place” order.

Enter your address to access regional and local information regarding status of the order and key resources available to you and the community.