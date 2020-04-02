Support local restaurants, coffee shops by ordering take out or delivery

We felt lucky last Saturday night as we sheltered-in-place while eating delicious roast chicken from Selby’s delivered via DoorDash. Selby’s is part of the locally-owned Bacchus Group of restaurants that have consistently served great chicken (think Village Pub and Mayfield Cafe). It is currently offering one family meal a day with the menu changing a bit from week to week.

We also got an email from an InMenlo reader who had ordered “to go” from Bistro Vida wondering if it would be helpful to get the word out on other restaurants, many also locally-owned, that are offering take out and/or delivery.

Supporting local restaurants gives them the ability to retain more staff as well as getting a tasty home-delivered meal. So here’s a list, maybe not comprehensive, but what is on our radar.

Note: This is a fluid situation, some that were open near the beginning of the shelter in place, like Left Bank, have since closed completely. If a favorite local (Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Woodside) restaurant of yours is missing, please add it in the Comments section along with how to order.

Fine Dining (in addition to Selby’s)

Flea Street Cafe. Pick up only at this time. Order the same day, not days in advance. Tuesday-Saturday.

​First pick up time starts at 5:00 pm, latest is 7:30 pm

Mid-range

Bistro Vida. Takeaway available noon to 8:00 pm. Curbside delivery in back parking lot. Delivery via DoorDash.

Carpaccios. Delivery and pick up Tuesday-Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

Sultana. Lunch and dinner seven days a week. Pick up and delivery.

Trellis. Lunch Monday-Friday. Dinner seven nights a week. Pick up and delivery.

Sandwiches, pizza, tacos/burritos

Alpine Inn. Take out Wednesday through Sunday. 4;00 to 8:00 pm

Amici’s. Open for pick up and delivery seven days a week. Curbside pick available.

Lulu’s on the Alameda. Open for pick up and delivery seven days a week.

Luttikens. Lunch and dinner seven days a week; 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Eric’s Gourmet. Pick up only; open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday – Saturday.

Coffee

Peet’s on Santa Cruz Ave. Seven days a week 7:00 am to 2:30 pm.

High Note Coffee. Free shipping with the code “freeshipping8”