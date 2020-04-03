Neighborhood walking: Bright and cheerful walkway on Corinne Dr.

We got a tip from Portola Valley resident Sarah Lucas (who has a new blog, more about that to come) about a friend of hers, Menlo Park resident Melissa Freeman, who has created a colorful and cheerful walkway leading to the front door of her house on Corinne Dr. We checked in with Melissa who emailed:

“My daughter, who is home from college, had the idea a few weeks ago. She ordered pastels on Amazon and away she went for a few rows. I thought it looked fun so I joined in. Adding the different colors was a lot like a puzzle. She soon got involved in school work online, and I continued on.

“It was great therapy, as they say art therapy. Since I had the time, I really enjoyed it. I could be outside, being creative, around color, nature,and hopefully making our street a happier place right now. I have always loved working with my hands, and this quarantine fun project made me realize that I definitely want to go back to doing something creative whether it is art or floral design.

“If I have bought a smile or laugh to someone’s face — or inspired them in some creative way— it has made my day during these uncertain times.”

When we stopped by earlier today, to take a photo, we spotted a large cat snoozing on the walkway (upper right hand corner). So there’s at least one seal of approval!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020