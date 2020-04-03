So long Big Dish – hope to see you again soon

The news spread quickly last night: Stanford was closing the Big Dish area as of 5:00 today. That caused this regular Dish walker to do today what she did most often over the years — be there at dawn and watch the sun come up. And it was a chance to say “stay well” to the many regulars.

The statement from Stanford read:

“Last week, we implemented additional health and safety measures at the Stanford Dish to allow us to be able to keep the area open as long as possible. Extensive signage and increased staff presence were intended to reinforce and educate Dish users to act responsibly in the interests of the entire community.

“While many visitors have taken those measures to heart, unfortunately, there have been a persistent minority of individuals who have not complied with these rules and have, therefore, put others at risk. Many community members have expressed their concerns about what they have experienced at the Dish.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that anyone on Stanford property follow state and county social distancing guidelines to protect public health and safety. At this time, we regretfully believe the only way to do so is to close the Dish area. We will close all entrances to the Dish at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3rd.

“We realize that this will be a disappointment for many in our community, but the health and wellbeing of our community needs to be our primary objective. We will be actively looking for ways to safely reopen the Dish area, and we will communicate with you as soon as we feel that is possible.”

The Menlo Park entrance to the Dish off of Alpine Rd. closed last week, so this isn’t really surprising. We’ve not been able to confirm if Matadero Trail is open as an alternative, although clearly not as close for the InMenlo readership. Here’s an article from 2015 about Matadero as an alternative when the Dish was closed then.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020