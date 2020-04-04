Menlo Mystery: Where did the wild turkeys near downtown come from?

We’re hoping that there are some wild turkey experts out there who can explain where these wild turkey could have come from before setting up temporary camp near downtown Menlo Park.

Joyce D emailed: “A couple of days ago, I turned onto Lee Drive (just off Valparaiso, near downtown), and saw some big birds rooting around the center island of the cul-de-sac. I first thought they were peacocks, which would have been really special, but they were wild turkeys, which is pretty fun as well.

“As I drove in slowly, they moved from the island to one of the house’s yard, then over to the neighbor’s house, then hopped on both roofs, and eventually hopped over the fence into the backyard of the houses on Johnson Street.

“I didn’t get great photos, but here they are exploring the corner of our cul-de-sac.

“I remember seeing wild turkeys over on the Stanford Campus when I worked there 10 years ago, but this seems a little far for them to wander. Perhaps they live at Sacred Heart?”

A quick look at the wild turkey information on Wikipedia revealed they do fly up in trees to roost at night and can fly about a quarter mile. That last fact puts the Sacred Heart campus a bit out of range as the barnyard on campus is 1/2 mile away from Lee Dr. But we guess it remains the most plausible solution to the mystery. Other thoughts?