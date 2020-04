Spotted: Blue ribbons tied to trees on Stanford Ave.

One block of Stanford Ave. in the University Heights neighborhood is sporting blue ribbons in a number of front yards (maybe organized by one resident?). The ribbons are part of national movement to show support for health care workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. And another thing to spot in addition to teddy bears and encouraging rocks when out walking.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020