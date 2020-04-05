Overnight rain forecast to continue through the day

It rained most of the night, and InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reported earlier this morning: “.3” last night. Now 7.75” season to date. I am hoping to reach 10”.

As the rain is forecast to continue today, then taper off but come back tomorrow, maybe Bill will reach that goal sooner than later!

At 4:00 pm he emailed: “An additional .35” in my gauge. That is .65” for the day and 8.1” season to date. I plan on another rain banner tomorrow!”

Neighbor Sue Swezey snapped a photo of us out for a walk with Maggie, who knows Sue well from many, many walks in happier times. A Yorkshire Terrier, she loves puddles but not rain, belying her English heritage.