Overnight rain forecast to continue through the day

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 5, 2020

It rained most of the night, and InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reported earlier this morning: “.3” last night. Now 7.75” season to date. I am hoping to reach 10”.

As the rain is forecast to continue today, then taper off but come back tomorrow, maybe Bill will reach that goal sooner than later!

At 4:00 pm he emailed: “An additional .35” in my gauge. That is .65” for the day and 8.1” season to date. I plan on another rain banner tomorrow!”

Neighbor Sue Swezey snapped a photo of us out for a walk with Maggie, who knows Sue well from many, many walks in happier times. A Yorkshire Terrier, she loves puddles but not rain, belying her English heritage.

 

