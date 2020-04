Spotted: “Signs-of-the-times” #6: Thankful tree

Menlo Park resident Alison Blank spotted this sign when taking a neighborhood walk on Cotton St. yesterday. She emailed: "The signs were blowing in the wind, but they were for teachers, doctors, nurses, delivery workers, firefighters, police, and family."