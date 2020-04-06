MPCSD and Newton Center offering emergency childcare for essential workers

The Menlo Park City School District and Newton Center Inc. are partnering to offer emergency childcare to essential workers working or living in San Mateo County during the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place. The Newton Center is the vendor partner of MPCSD that offers after school care at elementary campuses during normal school operations. Newton will run the emergency childcare under the guidelines of the San Mateo County Health Department for mitigating risk to children, families, and childcare workers.

The program begins today (April 6, 2020) at the MPCSD Laurel School Lower Campus located at 95 Edge Road in Atherton. Program hours are 7:00 am until 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Registrations will be offered in one-week increments. Drop-in childcare will not be offered.

Program spots are limited and will initially be offered to frontline hospital workers, public-school teachers, and public safety officers who serve San Mateo County. Should additional spots be available, they will be offered to all remaining categories of essential workers as defined in the March 31, 2020 San Mateo County Health Officer Order Extending Shelter in Place Through May 3.

To apply for this program, parents/guardians must fill out an application, which will be reviewed to verify eligibility as an essential worker. Through the generous contributions of Newton Center families and donors, this program is offered at $400 per child, per week.

For details about the program, including precautions, daily schedule, and activities offered, please see MPCSD’s COVID-19 Essential Worker Childcare webpage. If you have any questions about this program, please email Newton at [email protected]