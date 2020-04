Wet conditions make for happy worms

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias emailed she saw more worms when out walking in her neighborhood yesterday than people, a sign that folks are sheltering in place (getting healthy exercise close to home notwithstanding!).

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reports: “My number is .4″, bringing my total 8.5″ season to date.”

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2020