Robb Most’s company, Mind Garden, publishes COVID-19 related psychological survey

Before we came to appreciate his photographer talent as an InMenlo contributing photographer, we’d met Menlo Park resident and business owner Robb Most in his role as founder and head of Mind Garden, a publisher of psychological assessments and instruments serving customers in the helping professions – psychological researchers, psychology students, and consultants.

We knew his firm has been hard at work on a COVID-19 related psychological survey. Today Mind Garden released Pandemic Experiences & Perceptions Survey (PEPS), which enables leaders to rapidly collect information on challenges facing their workers during a pandemic. The PEPS was created by Michael P. Leiter, Ph.D., co-author of the Areas of Worklife Survey and the Maslach Burnout Inventory.

“COVID-19 has profoundly impacted the way people work, with implications for employee health, well-being, and work engagement,” said Robb. “The PEPS is available now to assess employees’ experiences during a pandemic and provide leaders with key guidance for managing through the crisis, leading the organizational recovery, and anticipating future challenges.”

The PEPS provides essential information on:

Disruption: See the extent of workflow disruption by area

Resources: Identify if and where key resources were adequate to meet demands or suffered critical gaps

Risk Perception: Understand employees’ perceived risk as affected by Contact, Control, or Potential Harm

Impact on Worklife: including Workload, Control, Reward, Community, Fairness, and Values Congruence

Perceptions of Leadership: Employees’ review of Overall Leadership and the Immediate Supervisor

“We’re committed to helping organizations through the COVID-19 crisis and are providing the PEPS at a discounted price,” said Robb. It is available for purchase online (scroll down after landing on the page).

Photo by Chris Gulker (c) 2010