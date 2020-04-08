New initiative – MPCSD Helps – launched to support local families in need



As more and more families within Menlo Park City School District experience economic hardship during our nation’s pandemic response, many other MPCSD families and community partners have asked how they can help.

MPCSD hopes to be one of many community partners stepping up to support families in need to ensure that they have access to necessary resources. Together with our partners at Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation, MPCSD has created an initiative called MPCSD Helps.

MPCSD Helps will focus much of its effort on addressing food insecurity as more and more families are laid off, experience reduced hours, or contend with rising costs brought on by the pandemic response. Individuals, organizations, and businesses can give money, gift cards, or food pantry staples that will directly support our families.

MPCSD Helps is also a resource for district families in need to access other community support services for housing, health care, and other issues. MPCSD is currently delivering breakfast, lunch, and additional groceries to over 150 families within our community. As the economic toll of the pandemic grows, we expect more families to reach out with needs.

We invite the community to visit our MPCSD Helps webpage or email [email protected] for more information.

Photos of food delivery team and variety of food courtesy of Menlo Park City School District