Rep. Anna Eshoo is hosting webinar for small businesses and non-profits on April 9

Representative Anna Eshoo (C-18) is hosting a webinar for small businesses and non-profits on Thursday, April 9 at 4:30 pm to provide information about resources available under the recently passed $2 trillion aid bill. I’ll be joined by Julie Clowes, Director of the Small Business Administration for Northern California, who will assist in taking your questions.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said the Congresswoman. “As businesses on the Peninsula and the South Bay grapple with the economic damage caused by the coronavirus, it’s more important than ever for the federal government to help these businesses stay in business and assist their employees.”.

