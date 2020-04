Spotted: Coyote in backyard of Oak Avenue home

Looks like the coyote has returned to the Oaks neighborhood in Menlo Park. A resident of Oak Avenue spotted this one in his backyard, which backs up to San Francisquito Creek. It’s a reminder to keep cats and small dogs inside when possible, and, in the cases of dogs, on leash when out walking. With the Stanford golf course closed, the coyotes who live on the Dish have easy passage to Menlo neighborhoods adjacent to Sand Hill Blvd.