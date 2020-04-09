Peninsula women organize Home Political Salon Series focusing on House and Senate races

A number of women on the mid-Peninsula, including Atherton resident Laura Lauder and Menlo-Atherton High School alumna Cathy Hewitt Podell, are organizing @Home Political Salon Series in April and May.

“[My husband] Gary and I cherish good government that is responsive and accountable,” said Laura. “We feel a strong responsibility to help convene the community to meet and support excellence in leadership.

“Here in the Menlo-Atherton community, we are fortunate to have great leaders, who care deeply about the citizens and are proactive. In this horrific period where so many are suffering, we need responsive government more than ever, and we must bring those candidates to people’s homes.

“It’s wonderful to join together virtually as a community to help bring great leaders to the attention of our fellow citizens in the Menlo-Atherton community!”

Adds Cathy: “Our focus will be on maintaining the House, supporting the amazing talent pool of Senate candidates who have a high probability to succeed in November and exposing you to other groups instrumental in helping to win in November.”

Calendar of Events

April 11th, 2:30 pm- Josh Harder (CA10) RSVP One of the tightest races in the country.

April 17th, 4:30 pm @Home with 5 Wonder Women Congresswomen RSVP All former military or CIA women who continue to serve our country: Chrissy Houlihan (PA-6), Elaine Luria (VA-2), Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), Elissa Slotkin (MI-8), Abigail Spanberger (VA-6).

April 22nd, 7:00 pm Christy Smith (CA-25) RSVP This is to help her in the special election on May 12th.

April 29th, 6:00 pm Sara Gideon for Senate in Maine RSVP This is considered one of the toss up races to win the Senate.

May 6th, 6:00 pm Theresa Greenfield for Senate in Iowa RSVP Iowa is really in play this year.

May 13, 6:00 pm Steve Bullock for Senate in Montana RSVP He is the current Governor, ran for President and has great name recognition.