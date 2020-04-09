Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve an option for dog owners during the week

With Windy Hill closed, residents of the western portion of Menlo Park and Atherton, along with Portola Valley and Woodside, lost one of their go to “hike-with-dogs” options. But Pulgas Ridge just off of Edgewood Dr. in Redwood City offers an alternative.

InMenlo contributing photographer Betsy Sergeant Snow, who lives close to the preserve, was there recently with her Labradoodle, Kai. “One change is that there’s no off-leash area for the time being,” she said. “So be sure and use a leash. Everyone was very well behaved!”

Pulgas is part of the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, which announced today saying that all preserves in San Mateo County will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, effective April 11, by request of the county health officer.

“Public health officials agree that outdoor activity is essential, and we ask that if you have a backyard or safe neighborhood that you stay close to home and look for nature there,” Midpen General Manager Ana María Ruiz . “We also recognize not everyone in our community has these opportunities, which is why we’re working hard to keep the preserves open as much as possible. To do that safely, we need everyone’s help to avoid overcrowding. If the parking lot is full, the preserve trails are full.”

Those unable to perform essential outdoor activities in their own neighborhood during the week are asked by MidPen to follow these public safety directives when using public areas:

Avoid crowding. If a parking lot is full, please go home.

Maintain 6 feet of distance from others not in your household. Hike single file, yield to others and only pass when safe to do so. (Editor’s note: per San Mateo County health directive, contact with any one outside of your immediate household is prohibited; do not meet friends at parks or preserves.)

Face coverings are recommended by health officials for use in public places.

Midpen staff are closely following county health directives and are continuing to make changes in operations as needed to comply, including most recently:

Temporarily prohibiting bikes and horses to keep emergency response resources available.

Closing Long Ridge and Windy Hill Preserves at the direction of local authorities.

Creating one-way only signage on many loop trails to facilitate social distancing.

Photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c) 2020