Spotted: “Signs-of-the-times” #8: Stay home, stay healthy

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 9, 2020

On a neighborhood walk this morning, we spotted this cheery chalk art work on North Lemon. Great message from the household pets!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

