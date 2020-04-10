Virtual Recreation Center available to Menlo Park residents of all ages and interests

Given the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, the City of Menlo Park has launched a Virtual Recreation Center resource webpage for all ages. It includes six categories: Preschool, After school, Health and wellness, Sports, Arts and culture, and Seniors.

Preschool offers kids activities including online fun educational games and crafts, story-time, free fitness videos and access to PBS kids which includes various videos.

After school offers kids activities including online games and make-at-home crafts. The programs range from learning games like science and math, to story-time and DIY projects at home. It also include a suggested daily schedule for at home schooling.

In the health and wellness section, you will find access to two free months of yoga, many restaurant quality recipes you can try, and a free workshop for parents. Whether you need help with daily routines, positive discipline, sibling rivalry, or ways to play and interact with your children, we can help you develop concrete strategies to manage these new challenges and help you feel more effective as a parent.

For all you sports fans out there, don’t worry there are many things you can do while at home. Within the Virtual Recreation Center there are fun and simple drills to do, as well as a chance to earn some A’s swag by participating in their Home Run Readers program. Access coloring pages, crossword puzzles, and much more.

Go around the world in Arts and Culture, where you can explore a dozen of virtual museum tours of the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles and many world-renowned art centers such as Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum. Visit the virtual instructor, where you can access free art lessons online, and if you have a Menlo Park Library card, reading materials, tutoring, and many videos are at your fingertips waiting for you.

Seniors are now able to connect via phone or online to participate in many classes and groups like art or zoology, music or meditation, games, book discussions and access to health presentations. Learn all of this remotely while the Senior Center is temporarily closed.

The Virtual Recreation Center’s content will continue to be updated with more to choose from at menlopark.org/virtualrec.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission