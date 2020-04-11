Nifty tool to keep you within five miles radius yields pretty spring photos

We got a great tip yesterday from InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg who used Map Developers Draw a Circle Tool to determine what open space areas were within five miles of her home in Menlo Park.

Finding an entrance to Arastradero preserve was within the legal radius, she biked over (it’s walk in/bike in only — no automobile parking), a distance of four miles.

Lucky for InMenlo, she brought along her iPhone and captured some beautiful spring scenes.

More on status of Palo Alto parks, a number of which are within the five mile radius, depending on where you live in Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley or Woodside: All buildings, restrooms and water fountains are closed. Trails remain open to hikers, cyclists, and in Arastradero Preserve, equestrians.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2020