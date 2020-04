Spotted: Neighborly invitation to take some Valencia oranges

Attention folks walking in The Oaks neighborhood. As she’s done in past years, Barbara on Oak Avenue is encouraging people passing by to help themselves to some Valencia oranges from her tree. She’s even put a ladder at the foot of the tree to provide easier access. It seems to be a particular gesture of kindness in this somber spring.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020