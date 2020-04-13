Changes to emergency childcare offered at Laurel School in partnership with Newton Center

Emails MPCSD spokesperson Parke Treadway: “The emergency childcare offered at Laurel School in partnership with Newton Center has made some changes:

Children as young as three year are now accepted

Daily or weekly registrations are accepted

The $400 tuition is waived; families can pay what they can afford

Program hours are 7:00 am until 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday with registrations available for daily or weekly increments. Drop-in childcare will not be offered. The program serves toilet-trained children aged 3 through 13 years. The age appropriate activities available include distance learning support for school-aged children.

This childcare is available to frontline hospital workers, public-school teachers, and public safety officers who serve San Mateo County. To apply for this program, parents/guardians must fill out an application, which will be reviewed to verify eligibility as an essential worker.

Through the generous contributions of Newton Center families and donors, this program is running with no formal tuition rate for the time being. Instead, families are asked to pay what they can afford. The suggested tuition rate is $400 per week.

For details about the program, including precautions, daily schedule, and activities offered, please see MPCSD’s COVID-19 Essential Worker Childcare webpage. If you have any questions about this program, please email Newton at [email protected]