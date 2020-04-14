Poem from Lisa Rosenberg: “Space 2”

Editor’s note: InMenlo is continuing to spotlight the work of local artists. Here is a poem from Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg, who served Poet Laurette of San Mateo County in 2017/2018.

Emails Lisa: “In this and other recent poems, I’m working to stretch my sense of kinship and connection — with other creatures and beyond our globe. Now, as we isolate physically, it feels especially important to learn new means of connection.”

“Space 2 is from A Different Physics (© 2018, from Red Mountain Press) I hold the rights to this work and grant permission to InMenlo to publish it. The book can be ordered online.”

Space 2

There is nowhere to go because we are

already here, our sphere among others,

our egg-shaped path around the sun, in space

we name the sky. It’s all sky above our feet,

between us; carrying the weight of myth

and breath, the towhee’s metal call at dawn,

my child’s call through the fragile din that is

the world knowing itself, and not knowing.

The moon lived as a flat, if lovely, disk,

until the afternoon that I watched pass

across the sun a black yolk. A body.

Then, all the sky bodies I could not see

changed at once, together, freed of my mind’s eye,

into the shapes that they had always known.