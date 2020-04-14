Updates on local restaurants and merchants plus two ways you can help scientists amidst COVID-19

Here are some restaurant updates plus a sprinkling of what we’ve been ordering:

From CAFÉ Zoë: We will re-open for morning coffee only from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm this Wednesday (4/15), through Saturday and close Sunday & Monday. We will put our register at the front door, so you will not have to (or be able to) enter the cafe. We will keep you posted on the “more permanent” hours and pastries/food options going forward.

Thursday: Trivia Night Online! aka Zoë Zoom Trivia. Sign up here. Friday: We’re going to give Open Mic ONLINE a try this Friday, 4/17 at 6:30pm. Interested in performing or just tuning in? You must sign-up here to receive the Zoom link on Friday.

Flea Street Cafe is now open Wednesday through Sunday (rather than Tuesday through Saturday) which kicked off with a delicious Easter dinner of Marin Sun Farms Osso Bucco (yes, we ordered!) View menu and ordering instructions online.

We waved at Ali El Safy at Bistro Vida today in thanks for the delicious bouillabaisse we had delivered by DoorDash last week. The take out menu is online; pick up is also available at the back door of the restaurant.

Parkside Grille in Portola Valley offers a “to go” menu from 4:00 to 7:30 pm, Tuesday to Sunday. The menu and ordering instructions are online.

We encourage you to continue to support locally-owned merchants.

Lynn at Pet Place in downtown Menlo Park reports business has really slowed since the initial run on canned and dry food. She reminds customers, especially seniors, that she will deliver pet food and supplies to patrons’ cars at the back entrance of the store. Call 650-325- PETS (7387).

Cheeky Monkey Toys is sporting a lovely banner (pictured top) thanking first responders and hospital workers across its storefront. The store can deliver within a 10 miles radius with delivery free on orders $40 or more. Details online.

Here are two ways you can help scientists with data collection:

Stanford Medicine scientists have launched a national daily health survey to identify the prevalence of COVID-19 symptoms in communities across the United States. A new tool created by Stanford Medicine scientists could be used to flag communities at risk for a surge in cases of COVID-19.The Stanford Medicine National Daily Health Survey aims to provide data that could flag an uptick in COVID-19 cases before they reach the hospital.

A new website, SocialDistancing.Stanford.edu, is part of a research collaboration that aims to provide accurate, county-level data to epidemiologists who will advise federal agencies – and, ultimately, state and local officials – when to start letting different communities resume daily activities again.

What may be next re social distancing protocols?

Look to Sonoma County, to get a forecast of what could soon be mandated locally. The order from the Health Department requires people to wear a facial covering before going into an indoor facility outside of their home, any enclosed space or an outdoor space where they can’t keep six feet of social distance. Exceptions to the order include driving alone or with household members in a vehicle unless the windows are lowered to speak to a first responder or other service worker, including those at drive-through windows.

And one final note re lifting stay-at-home restriction.

Today Governor Gavin Newsome spelled out six criteria which he characterized as a “roadmap to recovery.” Read about it in the San Francisco Chronicle.