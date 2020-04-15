Atherton plans virtual town hall on Friday, April 17

Join Mayor Rick DeGolia and City Manager George Rodericks for an interactive discussion during Atherton’s first Virtual Town Hall this Friday, April 17, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Also participating: Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Police Chief Steve McCulley, Dr. Paul Jamelian from Stanford Health Care and Norma Fogelberg from A.D.A.P.T.

You will hear about what steps Atherton is taking to keep the community safe, how to find resources if you’re in need, how to give back if you’re able, and what is being done to ensure that Atherton is in a good position moving forward. There will be time for Q&A.

Joining the meeting: Click: https://zoom.us/j/91587830704. Dial: + 1 669 900 6833. Meeting ID: 915 8783 0704