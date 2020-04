Menlo Park small business, no-profits get eviction relief through the end of May

Last night, the Menlo Park City Council unanimously approved a moratorium on evictions of small business and non-profits, including churches, if their gross receipts are less than $2.5 million. The moratorium is in effect through May 31 and could be extended. Kate Bradshaw covered the Council meeting for the Almanac; her report is available online.