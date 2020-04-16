Menlo Park teen puts rhyming scavenger hunt together to play in any neighborhood

When we visited with Menlo Park resident Lucy Rutherford just after Easter, she was shaking off the effects of helping her mother put together 300 egg-filled baskets that were distributed to the LifeMoves’ Maple Street Shelter as well as other local families in need.

But that did not dampen her enthusiasm for talking about the scavenger hunt she’s put together with the help of a friend. “It seems like everyone is staying inside glued to a screen or reading books,” she said. “I wanted to put something together that would get families outside where they could spend time together and have fun.”

Her scavenger hunt is a series of easy riddles. For example: Find something tall. Visited by a bee. From it don’t fall. It’s a fruit _ _ _ _.

“The hunt can take place anywhere,” said Lucy, who is a freshman at Tide Academy. “People are sharing the riddles with friends and family across the country.

“I love helping people and putting things together for kids. The scavenger hunt pulled those interests together.”

Here are the riddles with answers at the bottom:

1.

Find something tall

Visited by a bee

From it don’t fall

It’s a fruit _ _ _ _

2.

Swings its tail to and fro

It hunts a rat

Very clever although

The animal is a _ _ _

3.

This animal likes to bark

They like going on a jog

This animal plays in the grassy park

This animal is a _ _ _

4.

A beautiful color between blue and red

It rarely shows its power

Often made for a crown on your head

It’s a purple _ _ _ _ _ _

5.

Bzzz Bzzz it flies by quick

Body black and yellow-y

Which flower will it finally pick

This creature is a bumble _ _ _

6.

It blows in the air

And can be confused for a large rag

Used to show some flair

It’s an American _ _ _ _

7.

Make a wish and blow hard

And through the air I’ll go flyin’

Floating gently through your yard

A weed known as a _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

8.

We fly above your head

We squawk instead of using words

We like eating crumbs from your bread

We are a flock of pretty _ _ _ _ _

9.

I cover the body of birds in the sky

I protect them from the harsh weather

When I fall off I drift away high

I am a pretty _ _ _ _ _ _ _

10.

Ride it around the neighborhood

Something you will like

A form of transportation that’s good

Do you have a _ _ _ _?

11.

Throw away your unwanted and done

I get emptied by a truck with a crash

Don’t jump in me- my smell is no fun

I am a can known as _ _ _ _ _

12.

Dogs like me very much

I’m very needed and vibrant

I’m something that firefighters must touch

I’m a fire _ _ _ _ _ _ _

13.

I’m big and red

Ignoring me is not fine

“HALT,” I said

I’m a stop _ _ _ _

14.

I grow in many different places

I can be poison and bring doom

I can also be tasty in certain cases

I’m known as a _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

15.

Smooth and hard

I am not a subject to mock

I can often be found in a yard

I’m a smooth _ _ _ _

16.

Grab your rainboots and run out the door

Or stay inside, watch a movie and cuddle

Splash in me during a heavy downpour

I’m a wet and fun water filled _ _ _ _ _ _

*any body of water will work if there are no puddles around*

17.

I used to be a tree

Over me you can jump

Can’t you see

I’m a tree _ _ _ _ _

18.

Played with a ball

Enjoyed in a large group

It’s not that small

It’s a basketball _ _ _ _

19.

Sit on me if you please

I’ll endure your stench

I’ll put you at ease

I’m a wooden _ _ _ _ _

20.

In the sidewalk cracks I’ll be

You can find me in a plant

Smaller than a flea

I’m a tiny tiny _ _ _

Answers: Tree, Cat, Dog, Purple Flower, Bee, American Flag, Dandelion, Birds, Feather, Bike, Trash, Fire Hydrant, Stop Sign, Mushroom, Smooth Rock, Puddle, Tree Stump, Basketball Hoop, Wooden Bench, Ant

Photo of Lucy with her dog Maggie by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020