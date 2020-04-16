Menlo Park to host Tele Town Hall today (April 16) from 6:30 to 7:30 pm

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 16, 2020

Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor and City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson are hosting a Tele Town Hall this evening from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Dial: 877-229-8493. Enter PIN 119449.

