Menlo Park to host Tele Town Hall today (April 16) from 6:30 to 7:30 pm

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 16, 2020
Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor and City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson are hosting a Tele Town Hall this evening from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Dial: 877-229-8493. Enter PIN 119449.
