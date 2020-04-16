More helpful community resources available during shelter-in-place

Menlo Park City Council member Betsy Nash emailed InMenlo these additional resources for information and help during the coronovirus pandemic.

One-stop resource for the people of California impacted by job loss during the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Connect to essential life services (money, food, shelter, etc.)

Connect to retraining opportunities

Connect to your next job

Regular county updates are posted on the San Mateo county website – 1/2 way down on the right side of the homepage. This is website contains lots of interesting and helpful information.

Go to the county emergency operations center website for coping with COVID-19 anxiety

Additionally a two page overview of resources for San Mateo County residents impacted by the COVID-19 response

And the San Mateo County COVID-19 Data Dashboard

A list of relief funds for undocumented workers in California from Legal Aid at Work,

Take the 2020 census without leaving home. You can also get counted over the phone at 1-844-330-2020.

The redesigned Menlo Park website with lots of information.

Photo by Robb Most taken on University Avenue in Menlo Park (c) 2020