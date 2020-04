“Team Lutticken” launches Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to prepare food for the hungry

The team at Lutticken’s on the Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park and Main & Elm in Redwood City want to help feed the homeless and people in need in the area who are more vulnerable during this time of the Covid 19 virus. They are reaching out to their community to help support the cost of prepared food thru Street Life Ministry, the St Francis Center and Maple Street Shelter. Donate online.