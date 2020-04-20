Calling all folks with backyard gardens – we want to hear from you!

During the stay-at-home orders, lots of us are starting new vegetable gardens — or expanding on what we’ve done in the past.

InMenlo welcomes photographs of Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley and Woodside backyard vegetable gardens along with a couple of paragraphs of your inspiration this year. And on our neighborhood walks, we’ve spotted some front yard gardens as well. Send to [email protected]

News about seeds: Seed company W. Atlee Burpee and Co. has sold more seeds this year than anytime in its 144-year-old history!

And a Seeds By Mail beta test is available to Menlo Park library card holders who sign up for the Menlo Park Seed Library.

The Menlo Park Seed Library operates as a community seed exchange in which borrowers may “check out” a wide variety of vegetable and flower seeds to plant in their gardens for home use. The seeds are provided at no cost to Menlo Park residents.