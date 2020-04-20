Spotted: Signs-of-the-Times: Thank you health care workers!

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 20, 2020

We spotted this on a neighborhood walk yesterday on San Mateo Drive near the bike bridge, a popular cycling route for Stanford health care workers.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

