Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor holds virtual office hour this morning (April 21)

In this time of physical and social distancing, Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor is adapting her office hours system. She’ll hold virtual office hours this morning, Tuesday, April 21 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. If you wish to participate, please register using the Online Registration link.
In addition to offering office hours, Mayor Taylor usually makes community appearances. Due to shelter-in-place, she can’t attend city-sponsored concerts, recreational activities, and community events.
If you have a virtual event you would like the Mayor to consider attending contact the Mayor directly.
InMenlo file photo (c) 2017
