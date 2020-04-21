Tomorrow is the 50th anniversary or Earth Day – here are ways to celebrate

That Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 seems perfect to me. April 22 is the day my father, John W. Hubbard, was born in 1911.

There was no greater steward of the Earth than this man who walked the Pacific Crest Trail with a knapsack — or some such thing, the story has faded. He’s shown here in a circa ’80s photo with his grandson John and son-in-law Chris Gulker while on a 60-mile hike through Sierra back country when he was in his ’70s.

So, it’s not surprising that my father was fan of local Congressman Pete McCloskey who was the co-chair of the first Earth Day in 1970. The Congressman and his wife, Helen, will be among the participants of a Virtual Earth Day sponsored by Green Foothills taking place tomorrow from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm. Get more information and register online.

Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) and Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) are co-hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival Virtually in honor of Earth Day. It’s a four week series to enjoy on demand in the comfort of your own home. Festival-viewers can expect to see award-winning environmentally inspired short films, and have the opportunity to learn more about POST and Midpen’s work here on the Peninsula and in the South Bay. Register online; each Wednesday you’ll receive an email from POST with a link and password to watch the films.

We want to give a shout out to Diane Bailey and the gang from Menlo Spark for pointing out many of the following ways to celebrate Earth Day tomorrow.

Through 24 hours of action, Earth Day 2020 will drive actions big and small, give diverse voices a platform and demand bold action for people and the planet. Find out more here.

Drive Electric Earth Day programming provides an opportunity to learn how electric vehicles do their part for the environment. Register online.

San Mateo County Community Climate Action Plan Public Workshop offers information about the Action Plan and an opportunity to share your thoughts. Sign up online.

Then on Friday, April 24, there will be a Virtual Climate Rally to honor Earth Day sponsored by the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center. Get details and register online.

MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District invites you to “enjoy nature at home” with a list of engaging activities for the whole family.

And finally, here are two ways to shake off feeling stir crazy and celebrate Earth Day.

Number one: Step out your front door and walk around your neighborhood. In these difficult times, the floral abundance of spring is all around us! White flower above was spotted by Laura Daschbach Pitchford on a walk around Menlo Park this morning.

Number two: Hike trails in one of the MidPeninsula Regional Open Space preserves that is closest to you. Check online for what’s open and parking restrictions. Top photo of MidPen’s Russian Ridge Preserve was taken by Robb Most.