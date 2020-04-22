Driver killed in accident at University Avenue near Bayfront Expressway in Menlo Park

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at approximately 10:28 p.m., Menlo Park Police Officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle collision eastbound University Avenue just before Bayfront Expressway (Highway 84). Officers arrived within one minute of the call and found an adult male ejected from the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was presumably driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, which caused the vehicle to rollover ejecting him from the vehicle. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased by Menlo Park Fire Protection District. The identity of the victim is to be released through the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

This traffic collision is under investigation by the Menlo Park Police Department traffic collision team. Eastbound University Avenue is closed to through traffic for the next several hours.

A ny witnesses to this collision are encouraged to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.