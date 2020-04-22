Menlo Park Kiwanis Club makes donations to three local charities.

In an effort to help people hit hardest by COVID-19, the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club announced today they have made donations of $5,000 each to Saint Francis Center, Saint Anthony Padua Dining Room and Generations United. Each of these organizations are dedicated to supporting the residents of North Fair Oaks and the surrounding area.

The provision of food to their client families is the immediate priority of each of these organizations, and the funds Kiwanis is donating will be used for that activity.

“Our members have known and been involved with these three organizations in the past. They are each well managed and efficient in delivering their services”, said Jeff Jahnke, current president of the club. “If other service clubs and individuals in the area are looking for a way to make an impact, we’d recommend they consider joining us in making contributions to them.”

InMenlo file photo of Saint Anthony Padau food distribuiton (c) 2017