Norbert the dinosaur wishes everyone “Happy Earth Day!”

Walking the hills of the Ladera neighborhood this morning, we were instantly cheered by Norbert the dinosaur’s Earth Day outfit. He was sporting butterfly wings and was holding earth in his ample mouth.

And here’s a couple more ways to mark the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Nicole Kemeny, president of 350 Silicon Valley emails: [We’re ] offering “Climate Crisis Crash Course this Thursday (April 23) at 9:00 am. Live-streamed from Silicon Valley, we’ll take you inside the climate movement and explain the push for divestment with clear briefings, compelling videos and a simple online action you can take to make a real difference. To attend (and get a helpful reminder), click here.

Hidden Villa has created the online World of Wonder Series: “Experience the wonders at Hidden Villa from your own home. With an experienced Naturalist as your guide, get to know our farm animals, discover our garden, and explore our forest through our new online curriculum. Enjoy guided activities for teachers, parents, and students to support learning at home.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020