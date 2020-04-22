Updates on local offerings and needs during week six of shelter-in-place

How nice to see Mercedes, Juan and staff at Ladera Garden and Gifts this morning and learn that they are now taking email/phone orders. Here’s what you need to know: “Email your order to [email protected] or call 650-854-3850. Our new business hours for curbside pick up and delivery ONLY are Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to 4pm.” We can report that all the plants looks fresh and healthy.

Staying on the floral theme, Jeff from J Floral Art reports that he and Craig are working to fulfill orders without other staff: “We are taking online orders and doing deliveries with social distancing. No contact with recipients. We leave the flowers outside at door, then call the client to let them know something is waiting for them.

“We still have limited inventory to make arrangements and are asking people to be flexible and choices and preferences as we don’t know day-to-day what we will have. It’s a new big learning curve, but we are making it work!”

From Marina Borrone: “Announcing our GoFundMe campaign to ‘KEEP CAFÉ BORRONE ALIVE.’ We are all feeling the tremendous impact of COVID-19 and we realize many independents and businesses need help. It took us some time to come to the realization that if we did not ask for help from our community, we may have failed them if we were not able to re-open our doors. We are amid many unknowns and we are barely able to hang on to our beloved café. We are humbled to ask for your help. We are extremely grateful for our loyal customers who have shared their concerned with us during this time. Thank you for your contributions or sharing this message. We appreciate you sharing your experiences and memories. You may visit our website for the GoFundMe link. Thank you!

San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee joins Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the Santa Clara County Office of Education in announcing the launch of the COVID-19 Education Partnership. The goal of the partnership is to help local school districts address immediate challenges and longer-term recovery efforts related to COVID-19.

Silicon Valley Community Foundation will seed the COVID-19 Education Partnership effort with $1 million. In addition, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, has matched the foundation’s commitment with $1 million to support PreK-12 students, teachers, and schools as part of the company’s COVID-19 pandemic response in service of public health and emergency community needs. Donate online.

Facebook is is offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in over 30 countries where they operate. To be eligible to apply, you must:

-Be a for-profit company

-Have between 2 and 50 employees

-Have been in business for over a year

-Have experienced challenges from COVID-19

-Be in or near a location where Facebook operates

Find out more.

From Kepler’s Literary Foundation: “REFRESH THE PAGE is our new series of online conversations, classes and seminars. It’s our way of keeping in touch, offering you the fine quality programming we’re so proud to share with our community. We have more programs in the works; keep checking back for new listings!” You can also support the Foundation with a donation.

From Peter Carpenter, who sent a link to a Medium post – So, You’re Going Outside, along with two these two important paragraphs from the article:

“We can see that, if you’re coughed on by people who aren’t wearing masks, a 4-foot sidewalk is wayyyy riskier than a 6-foot sidewalk! But fortunately, the difference disappears when people put on masks: infection probabilities tank to near-zero.

“If everyone coughs on you while passing you, you have a 19% chance of getting infected after passing 100 people in SF at a 4 foot distance, but only a 0.8% chance at a 6 foot distance. Truly, masks and distancing each make a world of difference. Masks and distancing make a god-like level of difference.”