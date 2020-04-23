San Mateo County Strong Fund will begin accepting business grant applications

The San Mateo County Strong Fund will begin accepting applications for its grant program at Noon, Monday, April 27. This program will offer up to $10,000 grants for small businesses that can be used for payroll, operations, or other costs associated with COVID-19 impacts.

Businesses must meet the following criteria to qualify:

-Be a for-profit company with at least two employees

-Have a current business license

-Have an office, storefront or business space that is open to the public

-Have 10 or fewer employees as of 2/15/20 OR less than $2.5 million in annual gross revenue over the past year

-Have been open for at least a year

-Demonstrate a 25 percent (25%) reduction in gross revenue due to COVID-19

The SMC Strong Fund will be partnering with the San Mateo Credit Union to distribute the funds but applicants do not need to have a previous business relationship with SMCU to apply. In order to be prepared to apply as soon as the application period opens, it is highly recommended that potential applicants gather the following documents ahead of time:

-Valid business license

-Bank statements

-Current profit and loss statements

-IRS or FTB tax returns

-Proof of rent or mortgage, utility, health care premiums or payroll processing document

Applications will only be accepted online at SMCStrong.org. For further information, please visit the frequently asked questions or call 211.