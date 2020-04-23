Stanford hosts COVID-19 Community Town Hall today (April 23) at 3:30 pm

Join Stanford Medicine’s Office of Community Engagement for a virtual Town Hall on the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, April 23 at 3:30 pm.
A panel of health experts will:
* Provide trusted evidence and resources on the epidemiology and medical management of COVID-19
* Discuss current recommendations for shelter-at-home and social distancing
* Share latest COVID-19 research efforts at Stanford
* Answer community submitted questions
Moderator
Lisa Goldman Rosas, PhD, MPH, Faculty Director, Stanford Medicine Office of Community Engagement
Panelists
Eran Bendavid, MD, MS Associate Professor, Medicine
Melissa Bondy, PhD, Chair and Professor, Epidemiology & Population Health
Steven Goodman, MD, MHS, PhD, Epidemiology & Population Health
Yvonne Maldonado, MD, Professor, Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases)
Representative from Santa Clara County Public Health Department
Zoom link provided after registration
