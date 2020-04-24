Spotted: Mutual thanks from Menlo Fire and Stanford healthcare workers

Emails Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman: “We were invited to a public safety appreciation event at Stanford Hospital early Thursday morning during shift change, so our representative personnel could join with other Fire and Law Enforcement Agencies, primarily from Northern Santa Clara County and Southern San Mateo County, to thank our closest base hospital, trauma center, emergency room and all clinical health workers serving on the front lines of this pandemic.

“We regularly work very closely with Stanford Hospital on a number of fronts, from training simulations for our paramedics to our National Urban Search and Rescue Team, where some of their trauma dDoctors participate on our Task Force as our Medical Unit Leaders. Bottom line, we are all in this together right now, and we were happy to show them some love, appreciation and gratitude!

“I think they knew we were coming because they had their own ‘Thank You” message ready!”

Photo by Menlo Fire