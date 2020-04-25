List of local organizations providing meals/food to families in need

Thanks to Facebook Local Communities for putting together this list of organizations that can provide food/meals for families in need at this time.

Ecumenical Hunger (East Palo Alto): 2411 Pulgas Ave. East Palo Alto. Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 am – Noon and 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

Eternal Life Church (Menlo Park): 965 Obrien Dr. Menlo Park. Saturday Noon – 2:00 pm (while supplies last)

Boys & Girls Club of Peninsula – (East Palo Alto) 2033 Pulgas Ave. East Palo Alto. Monday through Friday, 6:00 pm-7:00 pm

St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room (Menlo Park): 3500 Middlefield Road. Menlo Park. Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am-1:00 pm

For the young people, under 18:

Ravenswood City School District (East Palo Alto / Menlo Park) 10:00am – 1:00pm at all district schools

Sequoia Union High School District (East Palo Alto / Menlo Park / North Fair Oaks): 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at all district schools

For Seniors:

Both the East Palo Alto and Menlo Park (Onetta Harris) Seniors Centers have meal programs.