Menlo SummerFest in downtown Menlo Park will not be held this year

Organizers of Menlo Summer Fest released the following statement regarding the 2020 event:

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, and after consulting with medical experts, city and county officials, the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce anounced that the 2020 Menlo Summer Fest scheduled for July 18-19, 2020, has been cancelled.

“This decision was not made lightly knowing the festival’s importance as a fund-raiser for participating non-profit groups, a showcase event for artists, musicians, culinary creators, sponsors and all of downtown Menlo Park, and out of respect to the tireless efforts of our festival committee.

“Over the past 30-plus years, the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce has proudly produced an Art & Wine Festival for our Bay Area friends and families. Originally introduced as Connoisseur’s Marketplace and now known as Menlo Summer Fest, it marks our annual introduction to summer fun on the third weekend of July. Although this tradition will continue, it is unlikely that large public gatherings will be feasible this year under Governor Newsom’s COVID-19 recovery guidelines. Based on this information, we have made the determination to cancel this year’s event.”

The 2021 Menlo Summer Fest is scheduled to take place July 17-18.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017