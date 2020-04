Spotted: Artist Ron Silzer painting a new mural

We met artist Ron Silzer when he teamed up with Marcela Del Alcazar on a fundraiser for Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. That was when we found out he was responsible for the mural on an apartment building near Draeger’s. On our walk to the Farmers Market this morning we found him redoing the mural. “My kids wanted something cheerier than a snow scene!” he explained. It looks like it will be completed by the end of the day!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020