Spotted: Teddy Bear on a lamp post

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 26, 2020

Hoping this good looking Teddy Bear perched on a lamp post brings a smile to your face!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

Tagged as: Covid-19 Teddy Bear

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: