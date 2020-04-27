Alley-Oop Kids creates series of [email protected] sports skills and drills videos

We’ve been following Alley-Oop Kids, a kid-founded and kid-run non-profit, since its inception.

The Kids have a new project. They are shooting and uploading [email protected] sports skills and drills videos to keep kids at home active during shelter-in-place, which are shared for free across several social media platforms. The ages of the kid-experts leading the videos range from 8 to 16, and all have training in their sport. They’re hoping that other kids can post similar videos with the hashtag: #alleyoopmoves.

Here’s a link to the videos