It’s a celestial delight: The moon, a planet , a star – together in the night sky

InMenlo reader Roberta Morris tipped us to a treat if we look skyward at dusk and in the evening: “The moon and Venus …are both crescents. The star is Capella, the 3rd brightest star in the northern hemisphere sky (constellation is Auriga).”

InMenlo contributing photographer captured the show last night near Hoover Tower at dusk and then again at nightfall.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020