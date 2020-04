Menlo Park Library kicks off virtual events with Mental Health Open Mic on May 1

San Mateo County Poet Laureate Aileen Cassinetto helps us break the silence surrounding suicide and mental illness, along with StarVista trauma specialists on Friday, May 1, from 7:15 to 8:30 pm. Register online.

Share your own words, or listen to others.

About Mental Health Awareness Month

This May, the Menlo Park Library is partnering with San Mateo County Health and other organizations throughout the area in celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month (MHAM).