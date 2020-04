The Stanford [email protected] Concert this week celebrates Asian Pacific Islanders (API) Month with music, song and spoken word performances by Stanford Medicine & University members and their families, including Dr. Han Zhu, (pictured) who will play 血如墨 “Xue Ru Mo,” from the Legend of Fuyao. It takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. To join: https://stanford.zoom.us/j/259932078

Photo courtesy of Rob Townsend